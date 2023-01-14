 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard “Dick” Fessler

Richard "Dick" Fessler

Richard “Dick” Fessler

January 12, 2023

SWALEDALE-Richard “Dick” Fessler 72, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.

Visitation for Dick will be held Sunday, January 15th, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 3:30 p.m., all held at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa with Mark Doebel officiating. A private family graveside service will be in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193.

