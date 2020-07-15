Richard “Dick” F. Wagner, the son of Fredrick and Ethel (Schubert) Wagner, was born September 16, 1934 in Mason City. He grew up in Mason City where he attended high school graduating in 1952. Dick served his country in the U.S. Army in the military police in Japan. In January of 1958 he was honorably discharged and returned home to attend Mason City Junior College. On August 16, 1958 he married Nadine Troge at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City. After leaving the service, Dick worked with his father, Fred at Wagner Coal and Window Company. In 1962, he purchased the business from his father and later created Mason City Overhead Door with a partner. In 1968, he closed the coal business and was then offered a chance to buy the roofing company, Mid-West Roofing in Mason City. In 1988, he sold the business and retired in December, 1989. Dick always liked to keep busy and had several part-time jobs in his retirement including driving a hearse for funerals, delivering flowers and newspapers, and picking up used cars for local dealers. Dick also contributed his time to his community. He was a past president of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and served many years on the Mercy Hospital board of trustees and finance committee.