Richard "Dick" E. Bloemke

November 8, 1931-February 28, 2023

BELMOND-Richard "Dick" E. Bloemke, 91, Belmond, IA, a native of Springfield, MN, and a lifelong pharmacist and longtime owner of Bloemke Pharmacy, Belmond, IA, died, February 28, 2023, at the Kanawha Community Home, Kanawha, IA. Public funeral services will be Monday, March 6, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Ave. Northeast, Belmond. The Reverend Katie Pals will be officiating. Burial with full military honors rendered by the Belmond Honor Guard will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Sunday at the church from 4-7 PM and will continue Monday from 10-11 AM prior to the funeral service.

Richard Edward Bloemke, the son of Otto H. and Adelia (Runck) Bloemke, was born on the family farm, Redwood County, Minnesota (3 miles North of Springfield). His faith journey began in his childhood years when he was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Springfield.

Dick attended rural country school until the middle of 5th grade when his family moved into Springfield, where his father had purchased the local Allis-Chamers Farm Implement business. He continued his education in the Springfield Community Schools. He was a drummer in the school marching band. Richard graduated in the Springfield Class of 1949. He spent the next year working for the family Implement business before commencing college. He enrolled at South Dakota State University The School of Pharmacy in September 1950. He continued his studies and at the completion of his 4th year, he married his high school sweetheart, Lucille M. Radtke on May 16, 1954.

During the following months they traveled to San Antonio, Texas, where Dick attended ROTC Cadet Training at Fort Sam Houston for 6 weeks. They then returned to St. James, Minnesota, where Dick worked to complete his required Pharmacy Apprenticeship for about 6 months before returning to South Dakota State to finish his classroom requirements in March. He received his B.S. Degree in Pharmacy on May 23rd 1955. Dick was also commissioned as an Officer in the Army Medical Service Corps thru ROTC upon receiving his Degree. He then took his Pharmacy State Board Tests for South Dakota and Iowa, after successfully passing them, became a Licensed Registered Pharmacist in both states.

His first position as a Registered Pharmacist was as the Denison Drug Store, Denison, IA. He worked there for less than 3 months when he was called to Active Duty by the Military, reporting to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, September 3, 1955. After 12 weeks of Officer Orientation Training, he was assigned to Permanent Duty with the 582nd Medical Ambulance Company located at Kornwesthiem near Stuttgart, Germany. Lucille and daughter Debra (1 year old) were given Concurrent travel and were able to accompany Dick to this assignment. Dick served as a Platoon leader until the last two months when he was appointed to the Company Commander of the Ambulance Company.

During this time in Garmany, he and his family were able to enjoy many trips and extensive traveling in Europe. After completing his two-year obligation with the Military, he returned back to his position of Registered Pharmacsist at Denison Drug where he was employed for the next 16 months.

Dick then took the position of Pharmacist Manager at Aageson Drug located in Dows, IA. After 18 months in Dows, he moved his family to Belmond, where he became a Partner with Dale Kessler, July 1, 1960. Dick added the Prescription Department, and the Kessler Sundry Store became the Kessler Pharmacy. This partnership continued for over 16 years when Dick then purchased the Kessler interest, and the business became Bloemke Pharmacy. In 1981, Daughter Terri (Havens) joined the Pharmacy as a new Drake University Graduate and Licensed Registered Pharmacist. A few years later, Dick and Terri purchased Kanawha Drug, Kanawha, which they operated together for 23 years. Son Brad joined the business in 2000. In July 2023, Bloemke Pharmacy will celebrate 63 years of business in Belmond. Through the many years, Dick developed countless friendships and relationships at the Pharmacy Coffee counter and soda fountain. Dick and Lucille's children proudly continue to operate and serve the community of Belmond and surrounding areas in keeping Dick's legacy alive.

Dick was a man who wasn't afraid to give of himself, his energies, knowledge, philanthropy and talents to his beloved community. He served on countless boards, various roles and organizations both in his community, his church, and in his profession. He was a visionary and was always looking for ways to increase the vitality of Belmond and the surrounding areas. He had been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1960, member/President of the Belmond Jaycees, member/President of the Belmond Chamber of Commerce, where he was involved for 50 plus years, member/President of the Belmond Lions Club, BIDCO Member, BIC Board, he was named Boss of the Year by the Belmond Jaycees in 1997. He was an active contributor to the success of the Belmond Fourth of July Hometown Celebrations and was founder and relished being in the leadership role of the Belmond Parade of Lights for 30 plus years. He and Lucille created the floral plants on the downtown Belmond Arcade, and it became a family project as the years rolled by. Dick did many things behind the scenes and offered his support by donating his time, resources, and other talents in ways that were often unseen. His children proudly spoke of their dad as a man who enjoyed and loved to help provide opportunities! Dick supported many activities, events, graduations, and other celebrations. He and Lucille attended countless soup suppers, fish fries, breakfast and other fundraisers over the years. They were cheerleaders at countless school events, games, and various other activities.

Professionally, Dick was a member of the Iowa Pharmacist Association for more than 45 years, and well-respected member of the Licensed Registered Pharmacist since 1955.

Dick relished to roles of being a husband, dad, grandpa, and friend to so many. He cherished his life partnership with Lucille and all the roles as parents and grandparents that they shared over their lifetime. The two of them strived to provide nurturing and loving home for their four children and supported them in all of their many endeavors both in their childhood years and on into their adulthood. They were their number one cheerleader at sporting events, music events, dance recitals and at the car races. Dick was even known to travel to countless away games with friends to support the Broncos teams and Lucille would also make these trips when Brad played football or ran or coached track. The put in countless miles following son Scott race stock cars. The family remembers family trips to Minnesota to visit relatives and excursions to other destinations over the years. Dick and Lucille also looked forward and created wonderful lifetime memories on bus tours, and travels to Germany, Hawaii, Switzerland, Holland, and various other places. Dick loved music, he and Lucille enjoyed square dancing and polkas and watching the Lawrence Welk Show. Dick loved camping outings and time with the grandkids.

Those who had the privilege of crossing in Dick's life footsteps will remember him as a man who was first and foremost kind, open minded, well spoken, intelligent, even tempered and full of ambitions and visions for making the vitality of his communities and the lives of his fellow man better.

His legacy will be continued in the hearts and minds of his wife and life partner of more than 68 years Lucille Bloemke, Belmond; his daughters Debra D. (Richard) Dannen, Ames, IA, Terri Marie (Mark) Havens, Belmond, IA; sons Scott R. (Kelly) Bloemke and Brad A. Bloemke, all of Belmond, IA; grandsons: Michael (Lisa) Bryant, Travis Havens, Derek Havens, Blayze Bloemke; granddaughters: Diana (Bryant) Kain, Josie Bloemke, Tayler (Collin) Swanson; great granddaughters: Emma L. Bryant and Victoria Rae Kain; great grandsons Charlie Bryant and Alexander Kain; along with many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Adelia and brothers Raymond O. (Joan) Bloemke and Roland A. Bloemke and a sister Gretchen (Emil) Kamolz.

