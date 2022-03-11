January 31, 1945-March 7, 2022

CHARLES CITY-Richard “Dick” Dawson, 77, of Charles City, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A funeral service for Richard Dawson will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Charles City with Pastor Forrest Cornelius officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Richard Brice Dawson, the son of James and Esther (Looff) Dawson, was born on January 31, 1945 in Charles City. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1963. During high school, he was most proud of the times he ran track. On February 15, 1969, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Liz” Stalker.

Dick worked at White Farm until its closing. He then worked for GMT until his retirement in 2013. Dick was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and traveling.

Living family members include his two children: Kelly (Randy) Linderman of Mason City and Chad (Julie Amadeo) Dawson of Urbandale; six grandchildren, Logan, Lucas and Trey Linderman and Torrance (Oakley Shrum), Mackenzie and Cooper Dawson; brother-in-law, Rodney (Pat) Stalker; ; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Liz in 2012; parents; siblings: Nola “Dody” Guthart, James Dawson, and Cheryl “Muggy” Sullivan; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Kelly.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.