Richard “Dick” Bruce Hudson

April 29, 1934-May 7, 2021

Richard “Dick” Bruce Hudson, 87, of Waukee, Iowa, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021. Memorial services will be at 10:30am, Monday, June 28, 2021 at Iles Westover Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Glendale Cemetery. The memorial service will be available through livestream for those unable to attend. A link will appear on Dick's obituary page at 10:15am (just prior to the service) at www.Ilescares.com, where you may also leave online condolences.

Dick was born April 29, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa to his parents, Herbert and Lucille (Cote) Hudson. He graduated from Carroll High School in Carroll, Iowa, received his bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and his master's from the University of Iowa. On June 9, 1957, he was united in marriage to Gloria Stafford in Renwick, Iowa and they had three children, Debra, Scott and Ann. They lived in New Hampton, Iowa (one year), Monona, Iowa (three years), Clear Lake, Iowa (six years), Mason City, Iowa (40 years) and in 2007, moved to Waukee, Iowa.