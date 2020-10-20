Richard “Dick” A. Dodge

Richard “Dick” Arthur Dodge was born June 10, 1934 in Chickasaw County, IA, the son of Maurice Arthur and Grace Coral (Tanner) Dodge. He attended Fredericksburg Country School and later Rock Falls School. Richard was a hardworking brick mason and farmer who always seemed to have a project at hand. He learned by doing and taught himself many skills. Dick had a way with balers and was only a phone call away if someone needed help fixing one. On December 2, 2000 Dick married Barb Lyman at the Old Stone Methodist Church in Rock Falls and Dick gained three children, Douglas, Bruce and Stacy and beloved grandchildren. He was truly a kid at heart and enjoyed picking on and spending time with his numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.