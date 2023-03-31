Richard Dean Woodruff

June 15, 1942-March 27, 2023

Richard Dean Woodruff, 80, of Osage, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023.

A funeral Mass for Richard will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Reverend Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Osage from 4 to 7pm on Sunday, April 2, 2023, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary being prayed at 4 pm a brief scripture reading at 6 p.m.

Richard Dean Woodruff was born June 15, 1942, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the son of Richard Parker and Mary Ann (Muetze) Woodruff. He was the oldest of five siblings. Richard met and married Sharon Musel in Marshalltown, Iowa, and had a daughter, Lisa, and a son, Richard.

Richard earned a BA in History from the University of Northern Iowa, and a MS in Education from Drake University. He started his professional career teaching at Madrid High School where he taught for 4 years. The family then moved to Osage where he taught high school history, social studies and government for 40 years, retiring in 2008. He was an impactful teacher, teaching multiple generations of students.

He was active in the community through church, KC and teacher associations and was passionate about politics. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed collecting clocks, pens, inkwells, hats, as well as playing cards and fishing. He was a Minnesota twins and a Green Bay Packers fan.

Richard is survived by his wife Sharon of 58 years, children Lisa, Richard (Radhika), grandchildren Donovan (Heather), Siobhan (Jason), Porter, Meghana, Manisha, great grandchildren Theodore, Edith, Logan, Arya, brothers Mark (Cathy) and Steve. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and MaryAnn, sister Mary Lou and brother Tim.