Richard Dale Reynolds
December 23, 1933 - April 19, 2021

MASON CITY - Richard Dale Reynolds, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice North Iowa, Mason City.

A Public Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with the family meeting from 4:00pm-5:00pm on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Internment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Richard was born December 13, 1933, the son of Clair & Martha (Thompson) Reynolds, Mason City. He was raised from a teenager by Willard & Bernice (Reid) Thrams, Mason City. He was a 1955 graduate of Mason City High School. Richard honorably served his country in the US Navy from 1952-1955. On May 29, 1971, Richard married Darlene Buss of Hampton. From this union one child, Michael was born. Richard spent 40 years as a loyal employee of Lehigh Cement Plant where he was a burners helper & tended the kiln.

In Richard's spare time, he enjoyed fishing, watching professional wrestling, tinkering with anything broken & shining up his beloved Impala. He was a supporter of the US Armed Forces & truly loved his country to the core. Richard had unconditional love for his wife of nearly 50 years, Darlene, & they spent their years side by side, rarely apart.

Those left to cherish memories of Richard are his wife, Darlene Reynolds, Mason City; family members, Charles Thrams, Mason City & Sam Porter, Bellingham, WA; nieces, Cheryl McCleskey, Woodstock GA, LuAnn Godinez, Acworth, GA & Marlene Wagoner, Mason City; in-laws, Delores Gamble, Garner, Jan Hershey & Marie Buss, both of Hampton, Marilyn Ellis, Mason City, Joyce (John) Hornyak, Manly, Wayne (Sue) Buss, Denver, Sue (Clifford) Jacobson, Luzerne & Barbra (Denny) Rodgers, all of Phoenix, AZ; as well as countless nieces, nephews, extended family members & great friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his son, Michael Reynolds; as well as both sets of parents; brothers, Duane & Odean Reynolds; “Sister", Audrey Rasmussen, brothers-in-law, Gene, Dean & Roger Buss.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

