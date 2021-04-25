Richard Dale Reynolds

December 23, 1933 - April 19, 2021

MASON CITY - Richard Dale Reynolds, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice North Iowa, Mason City.

A Public Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with the family meeting from 4:00pm-5:00pm on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Internment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Richard was born December 13, 1933, the son of Clair & Martha (Thompson) Reynolds, Mason City. He was raised from a teenager by Willard & Bernice (Reid) Thrams, Mason City. He was a 1955 graduate of Mason City High School. Richard honorably served his country in the US Navy from 1952-1955. On May 29, 1971, Richard married Darlene Buss of Hampton. From this union one child, Michael was born. Richard spent 40 years as a loyal employee of Lehigh Cement Plant where he was a burners helper & tended the kiln.