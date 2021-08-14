Richard Arlen Nelson

While in Decorah, he met his wife, Marlys Miller. They were married in Decorah, August 16, 1964. That fall, he became a clinical instructor for the Cedar Rapids School System while continuing his master's work at the University of Iowa. In the fall of 1967, he graduated with his Master of Arts in Special Education.

Richard and Marlys moved to Mason City in 1967. He taught at Madison Elementary, the Study Lab at NIACC and in Charles City where he taught severe and profound students for 10 years until his retirement. He continued working for a short time for Buena Vista University. Richard loved when former students would come up to him and say, “Hi, Mr. Nelson, you probably don't remember me, but you were my teacher…..”

Richard loved to garden, raise livestock and attend activities of his children and grandchildren. His vegetable gardens on the acreage and in town were so large, there was plenty to share with family and friends. He enjoyed raising cattle, hogs, chickens, his turkeys and even a couple of kids.