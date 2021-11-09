Richard Allen Morris

August 9, 1947-November 2, 2021

GROVE, OK-Richard Allen Morris (Rich), age 74, passed away on November 2, 2021, in Grove, Oklahoma.

Rich started playing music at the age of 14 in clubs, he had to go downstairs on breaks, he wasn't old enough to stay upstairs. Rich served in the Army from 1966-1968. Rich had his own band called Showcase, in Mason City, Iowa, drummer and singer. He traveled to play in different places. Then he had a band with Dick and Larry H. Rubes.

Rich was on the fire department for 10 years and was a skin diver in Mason City. He owned a ready-mix company for several years and started Morris Pallet company. He performed music most of his life.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Hall and Earl Morris of Mason City. Survived by his life partner, Diane Morse of Grove, his fur-baby Fonzie, his brother James Morris (Gail), their two children, his two daughters: Sherri Morris and Mandy Herringuim, five grandchildren. Bonus children: Angie Spatafora (Dan), Brandi Williams (Jared) and Joey Wise (Falisha), 10 bonus grandchildren, four bonus great grandchildren.

Memorial Services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, November 12, 2021, at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Chapel in Grove, Oklahoma