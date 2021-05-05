Richard Allen Beckman

July 26, 1952-April 30, 2021

MASON CITY-Richard A. Beckman, 68, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Inurnment will be held in Harlington Cemetery, in Waverly, Iowa at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Rick Beckman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Richard Allen Beckman was born on July 26, 1952 to parents Jacob and Gladys (Yearling) Beckman in New Hampton, Iowa. Rick graduated from City High High School in Iowa City in 1970. Shortly after graduation, Rick enlisted in the Army, and he served for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1972.

Rick was employed most of his life as a machinist and presently employed at FRC.

Rick was united into marriage to Pamela Lampe on June 24, 1995 at Trinity Lutheran Church.