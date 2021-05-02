Richard Albert Cobb
September 14, 1942-April 26, 2021
MASON CITY-Richard Albert Cobb, 78, of Mason City, Iowa passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at home from his battle with cancer which he endured without complaint.
A memorial service will be held May 8th, 2021 at 2 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401 with Senior Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Covid restrictions apply and masks will be required. Inurnment will be held immediately after at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. Memorials can be made directly to the family.
Richard was born on September 14, 1942, in Britt, Iowa, the son of Dickerson and Edith Viola (Anderson) Cobb.
He served in the United States Army in which he received an honorable discharge. Upon return home he worked for Water Towers Paint and Repair for almost 40 year before retiring. After “retiring” he continued to be of service to family and friends. In his free time he worked for Pyramid Properties doing maintenance up until a month before his passing.
Richard was united in marriage to Alice (Book) in 1964 and to this union they had three sons Rick, Lee Jay and Steve.
He is survived by son Lee Jay (Lisa)Cobb. Brothers Fred (Maxine) Cobb, Paul Cobb. Sisters Janice (Sonny) Peterson and Viva (Richie) Nelson. Grandchildren, Jaydon, Adison, Korey, Kaylan and Kirsten. Great Grand Children, Makaya and Nora. Special friends Stacy Rosenberg and family, Ken and Pat.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, his sons Rick and Steve. His Brothers Walter, Tommy and David and sister.
