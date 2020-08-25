Richard A. Connor III

Richard (Ricky) Allan Connor III, age 22, passed away on August 20th, 2020 in Davenport, IA of a tragic car accident. Ricky was born in Mason City, IA on April 11th, 1998. He was the son of Richard and Kathleen Connor and brother of Kylie Cortes and Jackie Clauson. Ricky graduated from Newman High School in 2016 and received his Bachelor's degree in Business Sales from St. Ambrose University this past May. He enjoyed tennis, volleyball, and karate, and absolutely loved to sing. Ricky was also involved in the Youth Task Force and always looked out for others. A beloved friend with a kind heart, Ricky could brighten anyone's day. His vibrant personality brought joy to so many lives. Ricky will be profoundly missed and lovingly remembered. Ricky is survived by his parents Richard and Kathleen Connor; sister Kylie Cortes, her husband Oscar and daughter Kimberly; sister Jacqueline Clauson, her husband Justin and daughter Emily; grandparents Richard and Mary Alice Connor; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Ricky was preceded by his grandparents Peter and Elvira Gray. Visitation Thursday, August 27, from 10-11 AM, followed by Memorial Service at 11 AM, both at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, MN. Livestreaming will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the McNearney and Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook Page. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. We will never forget such a beautiful and loving soul. McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, Shakopee, MN 952-445-2755. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com