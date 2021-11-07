Rhonda R. Jackson

February 25, 1962-October 30, 2021

MASON CITY-Rhonda R. Jackson, 59, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City, with Deacon Regan Banks officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the celebration of life.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

Rhonda Jackson was born February 25, 1962, daughter of Edward and Donna (Stabler) Spurgeon. She attended High School in Charles City. Following high school, she attained her CNA at NIACC and worked at the IOOF Home in Mason City. She was united to Dennis Reich on February 27, 1982 in Mason City, and to this union two daughters were born. Rhonda was blessed to be able to stay at home to raise her two daughters and raise her three grandchildren also.

Rhonda enjoyed crocheting, shopping with her grandchildren, playing BINGO and enjoying life to the fullest.

Rhonda is survived by her two daughters, Mindy Holmes of Mason City, and Lisa Reich of Mason City; three granddaughters, Justice, Angel, and Kyra; sister, LaVon; brother, Steve; best friend, Cindy Schaer.

Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Donna Spurgeon; brother, Russ Spurgeon.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.ColonialChapels.com