IOWA CITY-Rhonda Muhlenbruch, 61, of Iowa City, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, March 25, 2022, with her husband by her side.

Funeral services will be at 10:00am on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Parkview Church (15 Foster Road, Iowa City) with Pastor Doug Fern officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6pm on Thursday, March 31 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or to www.pkskids.net.

Rhonda was born in Mt. Prospect, IL on August 14, 1960 the daughter of Ron and Dianne Scherer.

She graduated from Prospect High School in 1978 and attended the University of Iowa, earning her BS in Nursing.

Rhonda married Terry Muhlenbruch on May 28, 1983. Together, they have four children: Michael, Nick, Ben, and Abbey.

Her career started at University of Iowa Hospitals as a nurse. She continued her professional career as an ER nurse at Mercy Hospital, followed by a Nurse at Johnson County VNA. She finished her career at Revenue Cycle Partners.

Rhonda battled several medical issues throughout her life, one of which is when she contracted necrotizing fasciitis in 2009. As the severity of the situation increased and the probability of survival decreased, Rhonda's true strength shined through and she beat the odds. This battle resulted in the amputation of her right arm; however she did not let this deter her faith or spirit.

Her hobbies included painting, sewing, baking, gardening and attending events for her kids and grandkids. She was at her happiest when the house was full and the whole family was together.

Rhonda is survived by her loving husband Terry; children Michael (Hillary) Muhlenbruch, Nick (Taylor) Muhlenbruch, Ben (Lauren) Muhlenbruch and Abbey (Cory) Depoorter; grandchildren Kale, Hayden, Reed, Bowen, Everett and Charlotte, Brayden, Gabe, Brooklyn and Eli; siblings Jeff (Lisa) Scherer and Kim (Mark) Dorn. Additionally, Rhonda is survived by mother-in-law, Patricia Knudtson; sisters-in-law Glenda (Dave) Eddy, Paula (Ken) Zimmerman, Nita (Jim) Shovein, Anna (Scott) Arends and Darla Kinney and stepsister Michelle Outlaw. Rhonda is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ron and Dianne Scherer, her stepmom Georgia Scherer, stepbrother Lance Meyer, stepsister Melissa Meyer and father-in-law Laurel Muhlenbruch.

