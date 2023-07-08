Rhonda Jeanne Schroeder

April 27, 1941-June 25, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Rhonda Jeanne Schroeder 82, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake; after a courageous battle with metastatic lung cancer to the brain.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday July 16, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 4060 Fourth Street SW, Mason City with Nicholas Nelson leading the service. Visitation for Rhonda will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Inurnment will be in Concord Cemetery, Garner, Iowa.

Rhonda Jeanne was born April 27, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa the daughter of Lloyd A. and Ivadelle (Hammond) Majors. Rhonda and her sister Donna were blessed having three close cousins that were like sisters; Penny, Rebecca and Caroline. Rhonda received her education and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1959. Following graduation, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Tom Joslyn. Rhonda had a special relationship with the Joslyn family and enjoyed caretaking for their children.

On October 28, 1969, Rhonda was united in marriage to Denver W. Schroeder, the happiest day of her life; gaining two sons Kenneth and Christopher. They settled in Charles City until locating to Clear Lake. Rhonda cleaned for Clear Lake Bank and Trust for several years. She was an educator of the Bible teaching for 22 years at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Charles City, Mason City and Garner.

Rhonda loved to travel, the only state she had not visited was Alaska; along with traveling internationally. Entertaining was Rhonda's favorite; she was an excellent cook and baker she was known for her scrumptious muffins. In her free time, she enjoyed reading especially the Bible; Rhonda was also known to write poetry for family and friends. Rhonda has a special gift with working with the youth and made a huge impact on them. In 2015, Rhonda was determined to walk all the way around the lake and she accomplished her goal!

Rhonda is survived by her son Kenneth (Judy) Schroeder; granddaughter Alycia (Matthew) Quintama; great-grandchildren Ava and Andrew Quintama; sister Donna (Tim) Hartman; special cousin Craig (Brenda) Kienast along with many other cousins and friends that are like family. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Roy and Edna Hammond; parents Lloyd (Ivadelle) Majors; husband Denver W. Schroeder; son Christopher Schroeder; grandson Jared Schroeder and her aunt Caroline (Leland) Hammond.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapels.com