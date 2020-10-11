Reva Aline Pedelty

May 3, 1925-October 9, 2020

NORA SPRINGS-Reva Aline Pedelty, 95, passed away on October 9, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

She was born May 3, 1925 in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa to Calvin Willford and Ethyl (Derr) Willford Snell. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1942 and Mason City La James Beauty School in 1943. She worked at Clara's Beauty Shop in Nora Springs and later became the beautician for the Nora Springs Care Center until she retired.

She married Harold W. Pedelty on February 14, 1946 in Nora Springs. They had three children: Rachel Beetner (Gary) of Aplington, Iowa, Jean Millen (Tom) of Lilburn, Georgia, and Vernon Pedelty (Sue) of Mason City. She also had 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Reva was a member of the Nora Springs United Methodist Church. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, camping, fishing, hiking, nature, and traveling. She was both a Girl and Boy Scout leader. After Harold's death she spent 30 years as a volunteer for Mason City Hospice and Lime Creek Nature Center where she served as a director.

Reva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Doris (Evans) Tack, Thelma Derr, Carl Willford and Phyllis Peterson.