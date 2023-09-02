Rev. Steven Craig Bang

CLEAR LAKE - Rev. Steven Craig Bang, 68, died Sunday, August 27, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

A memorial celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North Fourth Street, Clear Lake, with Rev. Derek Crawford officiating. Inurnment will be in Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, September 1, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North Fourth Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Samaritans Purse and Zion Lutheran Church in Steve's memory.

Steven Craig Bang was born May 24, 1955, in Forest City, the son of Wayne and Dorothy (Meling) Bang. Steve graduated from Forest City High School in the class of 1973. Steve attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle, Washington and Golden Valley Lutheran College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Steve met Joan Anderson while serving at the Waikiki Beach Chaplaincy in Honolulu, Hawaii where Jonie was also on staff.

On July 14, 1979, Steve was united in marriage to Jonie in Cassville, Missouri. Throughout their married life he served many years in pastoral ministry in numerous communities. Steve was very handy; he would often take on new house projects in each location to remodel to make it their home.

Steve served many communities, his pastoral journey led him to St Paul's Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN, a small community near Zumbrota, MN, Peace Lutheran, Shell Knob, MO, Prince of Peace Lutheran, Davenport, IA, Sion Lutheran, Lake Mills, IA, West Prairie Lutheran, Leland, IA, Living Word Lutheran Rogers, AR and currently he was serving Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, IA. Steve was part of Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ (LCMC).

Steve enjoyed playing guitar, camping and enjoyed he and Jonie's pets. Steve was a great caretaker and minister serving people with care and love. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake.

Steve is survived by his mother Dorothy Bang, Forest City, sisters Gloria Peterson, Forest City, Brenda (Scott) Bartley, Pensacola, FL; along with Jonie's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his father Wayne Bang and his beloved wife Joan "Jonie" Bang, April 20, 2023.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428 641-357-2193.