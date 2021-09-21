Rev. Monsignor Joseph J. Slepicka

From 1984 until 1999, he served on the Priests Council and served on the Archdiocesan Board of Education from 1972 until 1978, and as the dean of the Mason City Deanery from 1988 until 1999.

On April 18, 1991, he was named a Prelate of Honor by Pope John Paul II and assumed the title, Rev. Monsignor. On July 13, 1999, Msgr. Slepicka retired after serving nearly 45 years within the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

Although retired, Msgr. Slepicka still remained active within the parishes of St. Patrick's, where he was currently a member, and Holy Family. He was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Chaplain of the Monsignor Dougherty Fourth Degree Assembly, a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts, having earned his own rank of Eagle Scout, and a devoted member of the Lions Club.

Msgr. Slepicka was always active - playing golf, hunting, fishing, and playing bridge and card games. He loved to travel, taking annual vacations with his parents and Aunt Ann Hebel, and later traveling with friends and family.

Msgr. Slepicka is survived by his nieces, Stephanie (Kenneth) Shipp, Alexandria, VA, Paula (Michael) Hovan, Crofton, MD, and Antonia (John) Antonucci, Vienna, VA and their families; as well as extended family and many friends.