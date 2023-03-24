CEDAR RAPIDS-Rev. Michael Lyle Shaffer, 58, of Cedar Rapids, died after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Monday March 20, 2023. Services: 1 p.m., Saturday March 25, 2023, at Lovely Lane United Methodist Church by Rev. Scott Meador. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday after 12 p.m. at the church. Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Sue; mother, Darlene Shaffer; brother, Richard (Jayne) Shaffer; sister, Machelle Shaffer, all of Iowa; 3 daughters, Jennifer Bosworth of Illinois, Christina (Tom) Axvig of Iowa, and Andrea (Brent) Schmitz of Illinois; 8 grandchildren, William, Lauren and Rachel Bosworth, Caitlyn, Ethan and Adam Stoneman, Colton and Delaynie Schmitz; niece, Melissa Holderfer and her daughter Kaitlyn and grandson, Jaxson; 2 nephews, Aaron (Sarah) Shaffer and their son, Lincoln, and Shaun Shaffer. He was preceded in death by his father Charles; both maternal and paternal grandparents; 6 maternal uncles; 2 maternal aunts; and his father and mother-in-law Eldon and Gloria Ihnen. Mike was born on June 30, 1964, in Newton, son of Charles and Darlene Noe Shaffer. He attended Mingo Community School and graduated in 1983. Mike received a BA from the University of Iowa in 1993 and a Master of Divinity from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in 1995. Mike married Suz Ann Ihnen on May 24, 2003, in Wilton. For 25 years Mike was a minister for the Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church. Mike was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking fan. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and reading. Mike cherished his family and loved spending time with them. He will be deeply missed. Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of Mercy, the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center or the Mason City Hospital Oncology Clinic. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.