Reuben Franklin "Frankie" Gottfried, Jr.
June 6, 1960-January 8, 2021
Clear Lake-Reuben Franklin "Frankie" Gottfried, Jr., 60, of Clear Lake, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at Executive Cottage at One Vision in Clear Lake, surrounded by his friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at One Vision, 1200 N 9th St W., Clear Lake, with Pastor Scott Sokol and Dennis Ganz officiating, where proper social distancing will be enforced. lnurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at One Vision. The family suggests casual attire for all in attendance on Tuesday.
Frankie was born June 6, 1960, the son of Reuben Sr. and Susan (Gummert) Gottfried. He grew up and attended school in Marshalltown; graduating from Pleasant Hill School.
In 1995, he moved to Ventura, Iowa, with his mother, and worked at his sister's (who he always called "Boss") restaurant, Downtown Cafe, in Fertile for nearly eight years. In 2007, Frankie moved to One Vision where he took great pride in working in the workshop. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, as shown by his custom room decor, clothing, etc. He enjoyed people, always joking and playing pranks on everyone. You could always find him riding his 3-wheeler bicycle. He was proud of his nieces and nephews and loved attending their sporting events and activities, making friends with the entire team/class/other fans in the stands. His combination of kindness, humor, strong will, and innocence made him a soul you could never forget.
Frankie is survived by his siblings, Jane (Al) Ramon, Fertile, Edward Buchanan, Belmond, and Joyce (Mike) Hanson, Ventura; nieces and nephews, Laurie (Dan Bolz) Buchanan, Vino (Mary) Ramon, Julie (Doug) Grell, Jeremy (Krista Perez) Buchanan, Ryan (Cari) Buchanan, and Tami (Dan) Young; ten great- nieces and nephews; aunts, Emma Richards, Fernie Mull and Edith Pothast; special friend, Michelle; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan, and father, Reuben; sister, Elmina McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Jan Buchanan; and four aunts.
Frankie's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Executive Cottage at One Vision for all of their care and love shown over the years.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
