Reuben Franklin "Frankie" Gottfried, Jr.

In 1995, he moved to Ventura, Iowa, with his mother, and worked at his sister's (who he always called "Boss") restaurant, Downtown Cafe, in Fertile for nearly eight years. In 2007, Frankie moved to One Vision where he took great pride in working in the workshop. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, as shown by his custom room decor, clothing, etc. He enjoyed people, always joking and playing pranks on everyone. You could always find him riding his 3-wheeler bicycle. He was proud of his nieces and nephews and loved attending their sporting events and activities, making friends with the entire team/class/other fans in the stands. His combination of kindness, humor, strong will, and innocence made him a soul you could never forget.