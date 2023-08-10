Reta R. Kerdus

February 4, 1930 - August 7, 2023

MASON CITY - Reta R. Kerdus, 93, of Mason City, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa supported by family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Friday, August 11, 2023 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with Rev. Ben Valentine presiding. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, where military honors will be rendered by members of the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation with viewing will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, August 10, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. The Catholic Daughters of America will pray the Rosary beginning at 5pm and a Scriptural Wake service will begin at 7pm.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Reta's honor to Eastern Iowa Honor Flight at eihonorflight.org or Australian Shepherd Forever at australianshepherdsfurever.org or the charity of your choice in Reta's honor.

Reta Rosella was born on February 4, 1930 alongside her twin sister, Rita, who passed in infancy, to parents LeRoy (Roy) and Inez (Shaver) McCormick. She grew up in the Garner area and graduated from Garner High School before attending the Mercy College of Nursing.

Reta enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served as a surgical nurse during the Korean Conflict. Upon her honorable discharge she returned to Iowa and was united in marriage to William Kerdus at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. They were married 51 years.

The couple made their home in Mason City and were blessed with three daughters, Mary Kathryn, Victoria Jean, and Elizabeth Marie.

For nearly 35 years Reta served as a surgical nurse at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City prior to her retirement in 1989. During her employment she was a devoted nurse and exceptional caregiver, held the position of Director of Surgical Nursing and was a mentor to new nursing students.

Throughout her life Reta was especially devoted to her family and her faith. Each morning began with her morning prayers and asking for God's guidance through the day ahead. Reta was equally devoted to her family; her loving and caring nature carried through to each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the family matriarch who arranged regular family reunions and made sure the family kept in touch.

Her gift of hospitality extended to friends and neighbors as well, anyone who joined Reta in a room could always be certain they were both seen and heard. She will be remembered for her social nature and hosting frequent 5pm gatherings at her home for which the neighbors happily attended.

She was a longtime member of Epiphany Parish, Catholic Daughters of America, and the VFW. In addition, Reta was a recent recipient of an Honor Flight to Washington DC where she was presented with an award for her military service at the Women's War Memorial.

Those grateful in sharing in her life include her daughters, Mary Roddy, (Charles Dickinson), Victoria Dunlap (Paul Mahoney), and Beth Jones (Mitch Strang); grandchildren, Josiah (Kris) Dunlap, Philip Dunlap, Spencer (Kay) Dunlap, Christopher Dunlap, Kathryn (Justin) Kahler, Jake (Trish) Jones, Ian (Taylor) Jones, Taff Roddy, Dallas Roddy, and Trinity Roddy; great grandchildren Vivian and Blythe Kahler, Will, Drew and Lucy Dunlap, Wren Jones, Amelia Dunlap, and Wyatt Jones; and siblings Ruth Kilgore, and Jean Malley, and honorary son Jeff Richter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Inez McCormick; husband, William; son in laws Dave Roddy and Dave Jones; and siblings, Rita McCormick, Michael McCormick, Cleo Anderson, Dan McCormick, and Larry McCormick.

God Bless you, Reta, and sweet dreams.

