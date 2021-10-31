Renee Kimberlee O'Connor

April 18, 1961-October 28, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Renee Kimberlee O'Connor, 60, of Clear Lake, passed away October 28, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital in Mason City surrounded by her sister Rhonda Milbrandt and niece Lindsey Milbrandt.

Renee was born April 18, 1961 in Mason City Iowa to Carl Hulsing and Fannie Foss.

Renee graduated from Sheffield High School in 1979. She later married Dennis O'Connor and lived in Granby and Denver, Colorado. While in Colorado, Renee spent her time working multiple clerical jobs, and housekeeping at Silver Creek Ski Resort.

In 1999, Renee moved back to Iowa where she enjoyed her free time doing eBay sales, going to garage sales, and shopping at thrift stores. She eventually ended up in Clear Lake, Iowa to be closer to her family and help pug sit her sister Rhonda's pug dogs, Libby and Dougie.

Renee had a passion for pugs, she was a PUG NUT! She collected anything and everything pug. Per her request, her late pug dogs China, Brandy, and Harley will be buried beside her.

Though organ donation, Renee's organs have restored life's promise for many families.

Left to cherish her memory her sisters, Rhonda Milbrandt of Mason City, IA, Carla Hulsing of Sheridan, WY. Nieces Allison Milbrandt Tiffin, IA and Lindsey Milbrandt Boston, MA. Nephews Derek and Jeremiah Jacobson of Missouri. Aunts Alice Cook and Carol Lourens of Missouri.

She is preceded in death by parents Carl Hulsing and Fannie Foss, infant brother, brother-in-law Kevin Milbrandt, and uncles Marvin, Raymond, and James Folkerts.

A private burial will be at a later date.

Condolences maybe sent to: Rhonda Milbrandt, 821 6th Place SE, Mason City, IA 50401.