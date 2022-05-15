MASON CITY-Remelda (Snopek) Gelner, 88, of Mason City, Iowa, died Saturday, May 7, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church, 507 First Ave. NW, Rockford, with Rev. Ralph Davis officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with a Rosary beginning at 5:30. Interment will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. Memorials may be directed to the family of Remelda Gelner.