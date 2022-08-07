Regina M. Nack

January 27, 1963-August 2, 2022

OSAGE-Regina “Gina” Nack, age 59, of Grafton, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton with Pastor Paul Weeg officiating. Interment will be in the Grafton Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Gina was born January 27, 1963, in Mason City, the daughter of Ernset Martzahl and Catherine Cresswell. Gina was adopted and raised by Dorothy Cullen. She graduated from Newman Catholic High School and then attended NIACC for a technical trade. Gina was united in marriage to Brian Nack on May 22, 1987, in Mason City. She worked at MercyOne North Iowa as a hospital assistant. Gina was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Mothers Club. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, cats, crafting and Interior design. Most of all she loved spending time with her friends and loved ones.

Gina is survived by her brother, Carlos Cresswell of Grafton; brother-in-law, Blair (Michelle) Nack of Square Butte, Montana; sister-in-law, Beth (Larry) Davidson of Des Moines; and four nieces, Makae, Coya, Cassie and Kylynn Nack; siblings, Stephen (Jane) Martzahl, Ronald Martzahl, James Martzahl, Peggy Larkin and Loretta Martzhahl

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Brian in 2018; sister, Carla Draheim.

In lieu of flowers Family suggests memorials be made to Humane Society of North Iowa 2700 S Birch Dr, Mason City, IA 50401.

