Rebecca Sue Goodrich

March 1, 1958-May 16, 2021

Rebecca Sue Goodrich, age 63, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Becky was born March 1, 1958 in Des Moines, Iowa to Roger and Maxine (Sheldon) Fisher. She was employed with Principal Insurance in the Pension and 401k Department for 27 years prior to her retirement in 2008.

Becky is survived by her siblings, James Steven Fisher, Tracy (John) Elliott, Rex (Mischelle) Fisher; partner, Dave Garbett; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jay” Goodrich; parents, Roger and Maxine Fisher; and her sister, Rogena L. Fisher.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. There will be a reception at New Life Christian Fellowship Church after the service.

