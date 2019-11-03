Rebecca 'Becky' Tull

March 11, 1939-October 31, 2019
SHEFFIELD --- Rebecca “Becky” Marie (Schroeder) Tull entered into the arms of her loving Savior on October 31, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, surrounded by her family. She was a woman of strong faith, who trusted and accepted God's plan for her even when her health was failing.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 504 Thompson St., Sheffield, with Pastor Shannon Chapman officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.
Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the church in Sheffield.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield.
Becky was born on March 11, 1939, in Sheffield, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Florence (Dannen) Schroeder. She was united in marriage to Larry Tull on September 17, 1961; their love for one another was unwavering. Together they raised two children, Terry and Brenda.
You have free articles remaining.
Becky was committed to and passionate about any job that she took on. She worked at Piggly Wiggly, babysat children in her home, ran Tull's Garden Center, and together with Larry, managed Tull's New and Used Store in Sheffield for 33 years. An active member of First United Methodist Church in Sheffield, Becky taught Sunday School, helped with Bible School, and was a choir member. She was also a devoted member of the Sheffield Community Club. Becky loved interacting with people and built many lasting relationships in all her roles over the years.
Becky found great joy in loving her family. She was so proud of her husband, children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and great-granddogs. She loved having recent pictures of them to show to her friends when they visited or to customers who came into the store. One of the many ways Becky showed her loved for her family was by all the delicious meals she made for them. She was always very intentional about what she made, making sure that there was something everybody liked and rotating everybody's favorite dishes. Her kitchen never closed; she always made sure late visiting guests didn't go home hungry as well.
Becky had a deep love for people. She was always eager to lend a helping hand, and she loved giving gifts and baked goods to the people she cared about. She was faithful in sending birthday cards and other notes as reminders to friends and family that they were on her mind. Becky had a thankful heart, and she made it a priority to let people know that she appreciated them and cared a lot. Becky's family extended far beyond those related to her as she loved so many people and welcomed them into her life like they were family. One of the most special relationships in her life was with her best friend, Marlene Harms, whom she loved like a sister. She loved unconditionally.
Becky is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Tull of Sheffield; children, Terry (Sandy) Tull of Sheffield, Brenda (Eric) Kirschbaum of Fertile, and a daughter at heart, Patty Kennedy; grandchildren, Crystal (Jeremy) Foell, Matthew (Allissa) Tull, Megan Kirschbaum, Madison Kirschbaum; one great-granddaughter, Abigail Foell; a grandson at heart, Shane Kennedy; three siblings, Delbert Schroeder, Ruth (Stacy) Redmond, and Ed (Laura) Schroeder; a sister-in-law, Millie Schroeder; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Florence Schroeder; siblings, Lawrence Schroeder, Ruby (Bob) Nissen; a sister-in-law, Priscilla Schroeder; and a nephew, Wayne Redmond.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake 50428. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.