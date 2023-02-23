Rebecca “Becky” Sue Cottrell

June 8, 1959-February 20, 2023

PLYMOUTH-Rebecca “Becky” Sue Cottrell, 63, of Plymouth, IA, peacefully passed away after a two year battle of glioblastoma on Monday, February 20, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

A Visitation will be held 2:00pm to 5:00pm Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Becky was born on June 8, 1959, the daughter of Robert and Rose (Kiroff) Lumley of Mason City. She was a graduate of Mason City High School's Class of 1978. At a young age Becky started to show how much determination she had. In the sixth grade before school she began doing a paper route, and that hard work ethic continued until the day she passed. Becky was a born leader and was always up for a challenge. Even in illness nothing could stop her.

She took great pride in being a loyal employee at Metalcraft for 40 plus years as their graphic artist. Those she worked with at Metalcraft became her second family. Amongst her passion for working she was a master gardener, great cook, talented swimmer and seamstress, and an avid collector. In her spare time she liked to read. Becky didn't seem to sit still much, always exercising, making food for others and or repurposing items that she found. Becky and her husband, Jon, often took trips on the Harley, as well as attending numerous concerts, including Rush, Robert Plant and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd.

Becky had many in her life that she cherished; these are the people who she leaves behind to cherish her memory; her husband, Jon, daughter, Brandy (Wade) Kitner, and best friend since the fifth grade, Betty Knoke; her parents; second family from Metalcraft; countless feline friends; and other family members and friends.

Becky is preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Kiroff, Tim Lumley, and Kenny Lumley.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com