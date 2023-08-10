Raymond Virgil Priem

ST. ANSGAR

Raymond Virgil Priem, 96, of St. Ansgar died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar with Rev. Mark Squier officiating. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Priem Cemetery, St. Ansgar.

Raymond was born August 18, 1926, in Newburg Township, Mitchell County, Iowa on a farm northwest of St. Ansgar, Iowa. He is the son of Rufus and Mable Priem. He was baptized on September 5, 1926, at Emmanuel Lutheran in Grafton, Iowa. In 1941 he was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran in St. Ansgar by Rev Paul Bramer. He attended school in Carpenter, Iowa.

On May 12, 1946, Raymond was united in marriage to Mildred Jass at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa, and to this union one son was born, Arlyn.

Raymond served as Sunday School deacon, Elder and Chairman of Board of Elders, and vice-chairman of the congregation. He was a farmer.

Raymond was preceded in death by his: parents, Rufus and Mable Priem; brother, Arthur; sisters, Fern Bond and Sylvia Buringrud; in-laws, Emil and Jean Jass, Dick Lundgren, Sara Priem, Carl and Shiley Jass; and nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his: wife, Mildred; son, Arlyn; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lundgren and Janette Jass; many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

