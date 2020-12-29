Raymond Robert Ebaugh
January 1, 1931-December 25, 2020
Clear Lake - Raymond Robert Ebaugh, 89, of Clear Lake, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at Hancock County Health System in Britt.
Per Ray's wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Ray was born January 1, 1931, the son of Raymond L. and Leila (Dodd) Ebaugh in Clear Lake. He married Betty Ebaugh on November 1, 1952, in Sacramento, CA. She preceded him in death on June 20, 2019.
A graduate of Clear Lake High School, class of 1950, Ray worked construction with his father and uncle. He entered the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War from 1950-1954. Following an honorable discharge, he returned home and worked for Lehigh Cement in Mason City; retiring after 31 years.
Ray was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid San Francisco 49ers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson, Oliver.
Ray is survived by two sons, Jeff Ebaugh and Mark (Beth) Ebaugh, both of Clear Lake; two grandchildren, Allie (Brian) Janssen of Titonka and Drew Ebaugh of Port Orange, FL; great-grandson, Oliver Janssen; several nieces and nephews including, Sharon (Gordon) Myers and David (Carol) DeBell, both of Clear Lake; and caregiver, Sandy Dillavou of Clear Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and daughter-in-law, Jane Ebaugh.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
