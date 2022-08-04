Raymond O. Bartels

July 13, 1935-August 1, 2022

OELWEIN-Raymond O. Bartels, 87, of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully on Monday evening, August 1, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Graveside Military Service by the Iowa Army National Guard.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.

A Memorial Fund has been established in his name.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Raymond Otto Bartels was born on July 13, 1935, at the family home in rural Arlington, Iowa, the son of Otto & Ruth (McCray) Bartels. He graduated from Arlington High School. On January 24, 1959, he was united in marriage to Carol Lee Wilhelm at Volga, Iowa. The couple made their home in Oelwein where Ray worked at J.C. Penney for 32 years and then for City Laundry, Greenley Lumber and Buds N Blossoms. He proudly served in the United States Army of the Iowa National Guard for 30 years. Ray enjoyed woodworking and cheering on the Cubs. He will be remembered as a family man, enjoying day trips with Carol and attending the activities of his children and grandchildren.

Ray is survived by his 7 children: Randy (Esther) Bartels of Oelwein; Robert Bartels of Phoenix, Arizona, Roger Bartels of Anchorage, Alaska,

Kathy Bartels of Oelwein, Sherrie (Joel) Kilts of Mason City, Lisa Backer of Independence and Rod (Teresa) Bartels of Sioux City; many grandchildren; step grandchildren; great grandchildren; step-great grandchildren; sister: Dorothy Becker of Sargent Bluff and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Carol on January 3, 2016; daughter-in-law: Brigitte Bartels and son-in-law: Harry Backer.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and all care givers at MercyOne in Waterloo and Oelwein and at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care for the compassion and care they gave to Ray and his family these last months.