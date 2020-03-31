Raymond LeRoy Hayes Sr.
May 17, 1952 - March 27, 2020
Raymond LeRoy Hayes Sr, 67 years old, passed away on March 27, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded with love from his family.
Ray was born May 17, 1952 to Henry and Ramona Hayes in Davenport, Ia.
Raymond enjoyed spending quality time with his family and sharing his many stories of his childhood and younger years. He loved spending time outdoors fishing and fixing anything he could get his hands on. When he was younger you could find him riding his motorcycle across the country side but as he grew older he enjoyed being more home bound with his large collection of movies. Ranging anywhere from the good ole westerns to the most recent films. His family and friends will always remember him as quite the story teller with his contagious laugh. Raymond worked for almost 35 years at NICAO installing insulation, windows, and doors. Later working for Hawkeye insulation before his retirement. He was a hard-working man that was not afraid to get his hands dirty. Passing this passion onto his children and grandchildren.
Ray will be missed dearly by his three children; Ray Hayes Jr, Dawn Frost and Angela Hayes; 6 grand-daughters; Samantha, Amanda, Skylar, Ashleigh, Mikaeleigh, and Haileigh; 6 great grandchildren; three sisters and one brother; Victoria (Curtis) Buss, Virginia (Dave) Shunkwiler, Victor Calhoun, Vivian (Marty) Bottema, many nieces and nephews.
Ray was proceeded in death by his mother Ramona, father Henry, and brother Jimmy Hayes.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. Virginia Shunkwiler will officiate at her brother's funeral. All will be welcome to celebrate Raymond's life. The family would like to thank all those for the condolences and out pouring support in our time of sorrow.
I am sorry to hear of Raymond's passing. Prayers to everyone during this difficult time.
