Raymond LeRoy Hayes Sr.

Raymond enjoyed spending quality time with his family and sharing his many stories of his childhood and younger years. He loved spending time outdoors fishing and fixing anything he could get his hands on. When he was younger you could find him riding his motorcycle across the country side but as he grew older he enjoyed being more home bound with his large collection of movies. Ranging anywhere from the good ole westerns to the most recent films. His family and friends will always remember him as quite the story teller with his contagious laugh. Raymond worked for almost 35 years at NICAO installing insulation, windows, and doors. Later working for Hawkeye insulation before his retirement. He was a hard-working man that was not afraid to get his hands dirty. Passing this passion onto his children and grandchildren.