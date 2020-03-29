BELMOND -- Raymond K. Ellingston, 87, of Belmond, IA, died, Thurs., March 26, 2020, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca "Becky" Ellingston, daughter Char (Paul) Rokke, and son Lynn Ellingston, all of Belmond.
Ray was preceded in death by his daughter Deb Obrecht, and great granddaughter Jayden. Memorials are suggested to the St. Olaf Cemetery Fund, Immanuel Reformed Church of Belmond Memorial Fund, Gateway Hospice-Clarion, IA., or the donor's choice.
Further arrangements are pending with Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA; www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
