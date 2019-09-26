Raymond John "Joe" Jordan
June 20, 1937 - September 24, 2019
Fertile - Raymond John "Joe" Jordan, 82, of Fertile, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating. Burial will be at Brush Point Cemetery in Hanlontown.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Raymond was born June 20, 1937, the son of August and Ernestine (Brandt) Jordan in Mitchell, IA. He married Deanna M. Wolfe on March 31, 1961, in Fertile, and to that union four children were born.
A graduate of Fertile High School, Raymond attended LeTourneau Technical Institute in Longview, TX. He operated Jordan's Service Station in Fertile for 30 years before briefly selling American Family Insurance, and working at David Manufacturing and Winnebago Industries. He also farmed with his son, John, in the Fertile area.
Raymond was a member of Pilot Knob Lutheran Church and the Fertile Lions Club. He also served on the Fertile Public Library Board and Fertile Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing cards, completing jigsaw puzzles, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Deanna Jordan of Fertile; four children, John (Michelle) Jordan of Clear Lake, Douglas Jordan of Clear Lake, Lindsay (Kimberly) Jordan of Waukesha, WI and Danielle (Mark) Hendrickson of Hugo, MN; seven grandchildren, Derek Jordan, Abby Jordan, Paul Jordan, Samuel Jordan, Brandon (Paige) Risetter, Megan (Shiloh Wagner) Risetter, and Jordyn Hendrickson; great-grandson, Croix Risetter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Tyler Hendrickson; and sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Ray Sandifer.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
