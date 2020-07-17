(1928-2020)
Raymond J. Rottinghaus, 91, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. SE, Mason City with the Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, please utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving. A live stream of the services will be offered through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels Facebook page.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City from 5 pm until 8 pm. The Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to Newman Catholic Schools.
Raymond John Rottinghaus was born August 15, 1928 in rural Rockwell, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Gudenkauf) Rottinghaus. He lived in rural Dougherty where he went to St. Patrick Catholic School through the beginning of 8th grade. The family then moved to Roseville where he finished 8th grade at Roseville Catholic School. He went for 3 ½ years to high school at the Josephinum Seminary in Columbus, Ohio. Raymond graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Charles City in 1946. Ray then entered the US Army where he honorably served his country.
After returning from the Army, he farmed with his father in rural Floyd. He took the DeVry Technical Institute course to learn to repair televisions. Ray worked as an electronics technician for Dick's TV in Mason City then for Sears for 26 years before retiring in 1993.
He met Teresa Ann Kelly at the Surf Ballroom in 1962. They were married at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Britt November 30, 1963. They lived in rural Floyd until 1966 when they moved to Mason City.
Ray and Teresa never lost their love of dance and could be found on the dance floor of any reception they attended. They enjoyed their card club and traveling, especially their trip to Ireland. Ray loved to play ping pong and pickleball, and tending to his garden.
Ray and Teresa were blessed with three children, Teresa Rae “Terri”, Michael John, and Patrick Joseph.
Ray was very active within St. Joseph Catholic Church and Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, local and state. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and took communion to the sick. He ushered for all the funeral Masses at St. Joseph after his retirement. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Community Kitchen.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; sons, Michael (Misty) Rottinghaus, and Patrick (Susan) Rottinghaus; grandchildren, Kelli (Ben) Housworth, C.J. Imhoff, Caden Rottinghaus, Kylan Rottinghaus, Shawn Rottinghaus, and Alaina Rottinghaus; son-in-law, Forrest Imhoff; siblings, Sr. Roseanne Rottinghaus, and Joe (Dee) Rottinghaus; and sister-in-law, Dixie Rottinghaus.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Rae Imhoff; siblings, Anthony “Bud” Rottinghaus, Sr. Michael Rottinghaus, Sr. Anthony Rottinghaus, James Rottinghaus, Winifred Merfeld, Mary Catherine Clark, and his twin, Raphael Rottinghaus.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
