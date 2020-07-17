Raymond J. Rottinghaus

After returning from the Army, he farmed with his father in rural Floyd. He took the DeVry Technical Institute course to learn to repair televisions. Ray worked as an electronics technician for Dick's TV in Mason City then for Sears for 26 years before retiring in 1993.

He met Teresa Ann Kelly at the Surf Ballroom in 1962. They were married at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Britt November 30, 1963. They lived in rural Floyd until 1966 when they moved to Mason City.

Ray and Teresa never lost their love of dance and could be found on the dance floor of any reception they attended. They enjoyed their card club and traveling, especially their trip to Ireland. Ray loved to play ping pong and pickleball, and tending to his garden.

Ray and Teresa were blessed with three children, Teresa Rae “Terri”, Michael John, and Patrick Joseph.

Ray was very active within St. Joseph Catholic Church and Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, local and state. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and took communion to the sick. He ushered for all the funeral Masses at St. Joseph after his retirement. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Community Kitchen.