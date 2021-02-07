Raymond H. Helps

November 10, 1937 - February 5, 2021

GARNER – Raymond H. Helps, 83, of Garner passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, February 8, 2021 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on both the Cataldo Funeral Home and Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church Facebook pages. Inurnment will be in the spring at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.