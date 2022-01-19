Raymond Glenn Klein

June 11, 1930-January 17, 2022

HAMPTON-Raymond Glenn Klein, 91, of Hampton, passed away on January 17, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, at First Christian Church with visitation prior to service from 9-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Hampton Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.

Raymond Glenn Klein was born on June 11, 1930 on a farm near Ackley, Iowa, son of Lydia (Sailer) Klein and John Klein. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1947. He worked several years on farms near Ackley. He enlisted into the Air Force in 1951. In the years he served his country he was stationed at Langley air base at Hampton, Virginia and Bitburg, Germany. On April 26th, 1952, he married Beverly Pringnitz at Garner Methodist Church. Upon returning to Iowa from Germany, they farmed near Hampton where they raised their four sons, Glenn, Brian, Alan and Randy. Raymond also worked part-time for ASCS. Also serving many years on the ASCS county board. He also was a Northrup King dealer for several years.

Raymond enjoyed cards, puzzles, coffee at Hardee's and spending time with the family. He was a member of Hampton First Christian Church, American Legion and Hampton Senior Center.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Beverly, sons Brian of Kansas City, MO, Alan (Erica) of Brighton, MI, Randy (Susan) of St. Michael, MN. His sister Charlotte of Ackley, IA and brother-in-law, Tom Scott of Chicago, IL and sister-in-law, Jean Sheets, of Britt, IA. And seven grandchildren, Steele, Ariel, Adam, Brittney, Amber, Morgan and Alexis.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lydia Klein, son Glenn, sisters Lucille, Tillie, Clara, Shirley and brothers Alvin and Earl.