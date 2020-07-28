Raymond C. Crabb

On July 24, 2020 Raymond Charles “Chuck” Crabb left this earth and awoke in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Chuck was born at home in Swaledale, Iowa on February 21, 1929, the third son of Harry and Marie (Fernau) Crabb. Chuck graduated from Chapin High School in 1947. He enlisted in the Army in 1948, and was stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington. While at Ft. Lewis, he met the love of his life, his wife, Joyce. They were married on July 2, 1950 at his parents' home in Chapin. To this lifelong union 3 children were born: Laura Crabb Deam, Wayne Crabb and Lynne Crabb Lovetinsky. In 1951 Chuck began working for the Farmers' Cooperative Elevator in Chapin, and was promoted to Manager in 1954, a position he held for 30 years until his retirement in 1984. Chuck and Joyce raised their family in Chapin and lived there until 1989 when they moved to Hampton, Iowa. After their move to Hampton, Chuck was very active in volunteer service to several organizations. Chuck was a member of Faith Baptist Church and the Hampton Senior Center. He enjoyed visiting with everyone he ran into, be they friends or strangers. He was quick to tell a joke and laughed easily and often. He is survived by his children, Laura (Butch) Deam of Hampton, Wayne Crabb of Hampton, and Lynne (Russell) Lovetinsky of Iowa City, his honorary daughter, Andrea Kazemba of Hampton, his grandchildren Danielle Deam (Bob Miller), Chris (Carrie) Deam, Angie (Jody) Roades and Holly (Matt) Stoychoff. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Stacia, Levi (Stephanie), Danica, Anna, Carlee, Emily, Maggie, Sam, Caleb, Eliana, Ruth, Mayla, Jonny, and Shelby, and 3 great great-grandchildren Noah, Gracelynn and Kennick. He also is survived by two sisters, Ruth Skillen of Clear Lake, and Jean Crawford of Hampton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.