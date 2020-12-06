Raymond “Andy” Truman Andrews, Jr.

In January 1958, Andy joined the Army and completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He transferred to the Army Reserves and was classified as a member of the critical skills unit due to his engineering background. He married Barbara Ann Payne on January 3, 1959, at the First United Methodist Church in Mason City. They moved to Clear Lake in 1970.

He began working for A&M Prestress in Clear Lake, which became Andrews Prestressed Concrete, Inc. in 1954. In 1958, he became a member of the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute (PCI), and helped draft the fire rating standards in conjunction with Underwriters Laboratories and PCI. He became a member of PCI's board of directors, serving two terms in 1983 and 1991, while also being appointed to their nominating committee. In 2008, he was elected a fellow of PCI and was also a longtime president of the Iowa Prestress Concrete Producers Association. He was always proud to share his 54 years of expertise and experience in the industry with others.

Andy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and son, Aaron, shared special trips over the years. He also loved raising hunting dogs; many of which he trained for hunting competitions. Together, Andy and Barb created many wonderful memories while going on many trips across the world through the years.