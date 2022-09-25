Ray Randall

October 10, 1927-September 23, 2022

MASON CITY-Ray Randall, 94, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at First Covenant Church, 411 S Ohio Ave. With Military Honors to follow. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or First Covenant Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Ray L. Randall was born October 10, 1927, in Mason City, Iowa, to parents Helen (Fistler) and Gilbert (G.S.) Randall. Following his graduation from Mason City High School, he volunteered for military service, serving as a military police (MP) in the Philippines as well as in California. Upon returning, he attended Drake University before graduating from Mason City Community College. On July 10, 1949, he married Frances Nadine Emerson in Elmore, Minnesota.

Ray and Frances settled in Mason City where they raised their four sons. Ray started out building homes, then he opened his own real estate company, Randall Realty. His business organizations included the local Board of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Exchange. He was also involved in Exchange Club, the Elks, and International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF). However, his love of country led to his involvement with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Ray served as a councilman on the Mason City City council. After retirement, Ray and Fran, in full regalia, volunteered in schools and hospitals as Santa and Mrs. Santa Claus. Ray was a member of First Covenant Church in Mason City.

Ray is survived by his wife of 73 years, Frances. He is also survived by his four sons: Scott (Jane) of Ames; Marc (Laurie) of Lakeville,

Minnesota; Tom (Michelle) of Ames; and Brian (Tami) of Mason City. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401,