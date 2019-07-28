July 2, 1931-July 9, 2019
Ray Edgar Holder, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, was promoted to heaven on July 9, 2019. Ray passed away peacefully at Friendsview Retirement Community in Newberg, Oregon of natural causes. Ray was a long-time resident of Friendsview where he and his wife of 63 years, Helen, resided for nearly two decades and cherished their many friends there.
Ray was born on July 2nd, 1931, in Mason City, Iowa to Ralph and Laura Holder. Ray was an only child, but maintained many relationships from his early years throughout his lifetime. Iowa was in his blood and he remained a life-long Iowa-man after attending grade school, high school, and the University of Iowa. All who knew him well knew the Hawkeye's were his team, followed closely by the George Fox Bruins and the teams and players he enjoyed watching in his later years.
Ray joined the U.S. Army shortly after high school and served in Germany throughout much of the Korean War. After his first tour with the Army, Ray returned to the University of Iowa where he graduated with a business degree in 1954. Ray and Helen knew each other through their high school years in Mason City, but became reacquainted at the University of Iowa and married in 1954. Ray would talk fondly of their courtship, which also included how both Ray and Helen became Christians while attending university.
After a short time in Illinois, and the birth of their first two children, Russell and Karen, the family of four moved to Portland, Oregon where Ray was called to a life of Christian ministry which began with his graduate education at Western Baptist Seminary. During these seminary years, their third child, Ruth, was born. Upon completion of seminary, the family drove the legendary gravel Alcan highway to Ray's first church in Cooper Landing, Alaska. The log cabin church, the family friends, and the many memories of service in rural Alaska in the 60's were foundational to the many stories Ray continued to tell through-out his life.
Ray felt called to combine ministry and his military service by returning to the U.S. Army as a chaplain for four years during the Vietnam War. After a tour in Vietnam, and the birth of Ray and Helen's fourth child, Thomas, the family of six returned to rural Alaska where Ray served as minister for a community church in, Glennallen. In 1974, Ray was called to lead at Barton Community Baptist Church in Barton, Oregon. In 1980, Ray returned to the Chaplaincy and joined Tuality Community Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon, to serve as a full-time Chaplain for 16 years. Following his time at Tuality, Ray continued his service as a Chaplain in Redmond, Oregon where Ray and Helen transitioned into retirement.
Ray never truly retired as he continued his ministry to many and service to all he knew, both in Redmond and with their relocation to Friendsview and the Newberg community in 2004. While in Newberg, Ray served as an elder at Grace Community Baptist Church.
Ray is survived and loved by his 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Ray will always be remembered by the moniker “Keep Looking Up and Marching On” and the smile he gave to all he knew, and all those he met for the first time. There will be a private family service in Newberg, Oregon where Ray will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Park. A memorial service will follow at Grace Baptist Church in Newberg, Oregon on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by Attrell's Funeral Chapels. Please go to Attrells.com to share a fond memory with the family.
