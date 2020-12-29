Ray Andrew Tuthill

April 27, 1941-December 22, 2020

Mason City - Ray Andrew Tuthill, 79, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Private Memorial service will be held at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA with Pastor Mark Doebel officiating. Inurment will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Ray was born on April 27, 1941, the son of Harold “Tut”and Osa (O'Brien) Tuthill of Mason City, IA. He was a graduate of Mason City High School's Class of 1959. After graduating he honorably served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. From 1971 to 1994 Ray worked at O'Brien Moving and Storage. Before retiring Ray worked at Auto Plus for multiple years.

The VFW was a big part of Ray's life, actively serving the community and honoring other veterans. Ray loved fishing and working with wood, either carving it or creating into something that will last a lifetime. Homer's Bar and Grill in Mason City was a place Ray often would go to be social. He always enjoyed his monthly lunch with most of his classmates of 1959. Above everything in Ray's life he loved his family unconditionally, his grandchildren brought him pure joy.