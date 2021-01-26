Ray A. Curtis

Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City, Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Burns of the First United Methodist Church of Rockford. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided at the funeral home by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Guard. Those planning on an expression of sympathy should consider memorial donations, in his name, to the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard, Patriot Guard or the Wounded Warrior fund.

Ray was born on December 23, 1939 in Buffalo Center, Iowa the son of Chancellor “James” and Maryiea Christina (Johnson) Curtis. Ray's twin brother, Roy, died in August of 1940. Ray served in the US Navy for 27 years serving in Vietnam and Korea as a missile Chief. At one time he had a pilot's license and piloted small jets and planes. After an honorable discharge he was an automotive mechanic and then was a roofer, returning to repair auto's. He lived in Plymouth for 33 years and retired in Clear Lake, where he resided for the past 7 years. Ray loved HO gauge model trains and airplanes and enjoyed fishing and hunting. His favorite past time was playing cards with friends and eating out every Friday at his favorite restaurant. He was a Quaker in religion. He traveled the world to more than 169 countries, including China, Japan, England, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Russia, Italy and France. He was a member of the American Legion in Mason City.