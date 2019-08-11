Raquel L. Ramon

March 2, 1994-August 1, 2019
MASON CITY --- Raquel Lyager Ramon, 25, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time on Monday. Memorials may be directed the family of Raquel Ramon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Raquel was born in Mason City on March 2, 1994, to parents Alex and Sue (Graham) Ramon. When Raquel was little she loved to dance! She was part of Just For Kix and then Denny's School of Dance. Through her life Raquel marched to the beat of her own drum and you could not help but to joyously march along. She loved being part of choir and playing the cello and bass in orchestra. She was passionate about reading and proud of her library of books. Raquel spent a lot of time with her family and friends and especially with her dog Mooney and her family pets and watching movies with her little brother. She looked forward to her weekly grill-outs with her dad.
Joyful, laughing, full of life, full of light, gold in the purest form, she dreamed to travel, and to see the world. When Raquel was two years old she traveled to Denmark to see her extended family and had dreams to go back. Raquel can easily be described as the kindest person you will ever meet. She always had a smile on her face and cared so much for others. Raquel did anything for those closest to her. She protected them fiercely with no judgement, no expectations, only encouragement.
Raquel's schooling in Mason City was at Sunbeam Preschool, Harding Elementary, John Adams Middle School, and Mason City High School.
Raquel had become ill in high school and was unable to finish with MCHS. She was always so nervous to go back to NIACC to get her GED. In 2017 she not only got her GED but she got the highest score for the year out of everyone who tested at NIACC. She earned a full scholarship for school at NIACC for the 2018-2019 school year.
Raquel lived with symptoms of her diagnosis but stayed positive and always kept a smile on her face. She did not want her diagnosis to define her or to slow her down. She was determined to live and to work towards her dreams.
Raquel is survived by her parents; sister: Savanna Ramon; brother: Cian DeVary; grand-mother: Aase Graham; step-mother: Cheryl (Anderson) Ramon; step-brother: Dylan Anderson (Kaylinn Anderson); step-sister: Angela Keeling and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Rosa Ramon, cousin Jerrad Ramon, grandfather John Graham, and Grandfather Kelly Ramon.
Raquel will be so dearly missed and always remembered as the kind, sweet, smiling, positive person she was.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
