Randy R. Werner
April 6, 1952 - October 29, 2019
Randy R. Werner, of Fort Smith, AR, formally from Northwood, IA, passed away October 29th, 2019.
He was born in Osage, IA on April 6, 1952 to Herbert and Angie Werner. He graduated from Osage School in 1970. In 1993 he married the love of his life. Randy loved people and loved to work. He worked at Fieldstone Cabinetry in Northwood for 12 years. He was a custodian at the Northwood-Kensett School for 22 years, after retiring he and his wife moved to Fort Smith, AR where Randy got a job as maintenance supervisor at the Greenwood JR High School until his passing. He loved motorcycling and was most proud of his trip to The Arctic Circle, he also loved bowling and golf, but his pride and joy was his family, kids and grandkids. He will be missed by family and many friends.
He is survived by his mother Angie Werner of Osage, IA, his wife Myra of Fort Smith, four sons; Aaron Gunderson (Danielle) of Greenwood, AR, Danny Werner (Fiancé Amber Wander) of Mason City, IA, Tyson Werner of West Des Moines, IA, and Nikolas Werner of Denver, Co, one daughter Emily Hopkins of Mason City, IA, six grandchildren; Lillian, Logan, Lylah, Chloee, Micah and Madelynne. Three brothers, Jim (Dort) Werner, Joseph Werner, John (Carolyn) Werner. Two sisters, Dori Werner, and LeGene (Al) Smith, all of Osage IA and several Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Herbert Werner, sister Cindy Wygant, brother Andy Werner and his motorcycle buddy Ron.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Osage, IA at the VFW, 3693 Hwy 218, Saturday, November 9th from 1-3 pm. Cremation under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, Fort Smith, AR.
