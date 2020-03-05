Randy Lee Hinecker

March 11, 1958 - March 3, 2020

Plymouth- Randy Lee Hinecker, 61, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Randy was born March 11, 1958, in Iowa City, IA, to Crystal (Brooking) Hinecker. Randy graduated from Nora Springs Rock Falls High School in 1976. He enjoyed memories made with friends while playing sports.

Randy met his high school sweetheart Ellen Kay Byington and spent the rest of his life loving her. They were married on April 15, 1978 at the Old Stone United Methodist Church in Rock Falls, Iowa.