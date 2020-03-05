Randy Lee Hinecker
March 11, 1958 - March 3, 2020
Plymouth- Randy Lee Hinecker, 61, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.
Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
Randy was born March 11, 1958, in Iowa City, IA, to Crystal (Brooking) Hinecker. Randy graduated from Nora Springs Rock Falls High School in 1976. He enjoyed memories made with friends while playing sports.
Randy met his high school sweetheart Ellen Kay Byington and spent the rest of his life loving her. They were married on April 15, 1978 at the Old Stone United Methodist Church in Rock Falls, Iowa.
Randy spent his life serving others as a professional driver, most recently retiring from Mercy Hospital-Mason City. Randy enjoyed spending time with his family, cheering on his beloved Vikings, and fixing anything he could get his hands on. He was a faithful friend, loving and serving others in endless ways. He loved driving around Clear Lake, attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events and traveling with family on special vacations, with the most recent to Sedona, AZ, to see the Grand Canyon.
Randy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ellen Hinecker; two daughters Christine Douglas of Nora Springs, IA and Melissa (Ryon) Schleppenbach of Hastings, MN; three grandchildren, Chylee Douglas, Madison and Isabel Schleppenbach; grand-dog Ali; sisters, Cathy (Victor) Nava and Deborah (Jerry) Hickman; siblings of Ellen, Karen and Paul Birkedal, Peggy and Brad Schuver, Holly and Lynn Gallagher; as well as many nieces and nephews that will forever cherish Uncle Randy.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother Crystal Hinecker, and mother and father in-law, Mike and Margaret Byington.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
4:00PM
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.