Randy Laverne Smith

February 22, 1952-October 19, 2022

NORA SPRINGS-Randy Laverne Smith, of Nora Springs, IA, 70, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am Friday, October 28, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Inurnment will be held in Rock Grove Cemetery, Nora Springs, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Randy was born on February 22, 1952 in Mason City, IA, the son of John L. Jr. “Bud” and Doris (Hagen) Smith. He was a graduate of Nora Springs Rock Falls High School. On February 8, 1974, Randy married Candace Wedderspoon at the St. Luke Lutheran Church. The couple were born on the same day and year in two different cities, it was as if they were made for each other from the start. Candy was the light of his life. Together, Randy and Candy had two children, Jason and Carrie.

Being a mechanic is something that came as a natural skill to Randy. He worked honorably at McKiness Excavating Inc for over 35 years. His coworkers at McKiness were his second family.

In his free time he enjoyed traveling with his family, seeing the National Parks, playing cards and going to the casinos. Being a mechanic he liked spending time in his own garage which also was the family pool room. Randy was known to be a pool shark, and was always up for a game. He also was very proud to have a 68' Cadillac Fleetwood and a 79' Red Corvette. Randy hadn't seen any of the oceans up until the past five years when he and Candy traveled from coast to coast in the car. Randy was known to help anyone in need no matter the circumstances. His great wisdom and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish memories of Randy, are his wife of 48 years, Candy; children, Jason (Amanda) Smith, and Carrie Smith; grandchildren, Tyler Abundis, Zachary Smith, Brandyn (Jaiden) Smith, Carter (Sirenity) Smith, Justice Cassady, Jase Smith, Jayden Smith, and Lauren Smith; great-grandchildren, Maisy and Millie Smith; sister-in-law, Sharri Garnette Smith; Candy's seven siblings and their families; four-legged friends, Sam and Jack; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Randy is preceded in death by both of his parents; siblings, Ron Smith, Mike (Annie) Smith, Jae Lea (Gary) True, and Terry Smith; Carrie's significant other, John Hinderscheid; parents in-law, Carl and Gen Wedderspon; brother-in-law Clark Wedderspoon; and his beloved dog Jewel.

