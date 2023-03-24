Randy Jon Sutton

February 17, 1951-March 20, 2023

Randy Jon Sutton, 72, of Murphysboro, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL, and Mason City, IA, passed away surrounded by his family in his wife and daughters' loving arms.

Visitation and Public Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. Following the visitation, the family invites guests to gather at Prime N Wine, 3000 4th St SW, Mason City, IA.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be left in care of his family. If you choose to mail, please send to P.O Box 325, Murphysboro IL 62966.

Randy was born to Veronica and Ray Sutton in Mason City, Iowa on February 17th, 1951.

Randy graduated from Mason City High School in the class of 1969. He continued his education at Mankato State in Minnesota.

Randy married Kym Kantaris on November 28, 1982.

He was the director at MBM foodservice until his retirement in 2016. Randy enjoyed playing golf, doing crossword puzzles, watching the Green Bay Packers and loving on his cat Mulligan. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Randy will be sadly missed by his wife, Kym, daughters, Katherine (Dustin) Beckman, Mary (Brian) DeZiel, his grandchildren, Kameron, Emma and Ansley Beckman, and Alex, Nikolas, and Sophia DeZiel; as well as many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Sutton, his mother, Veronica (Tudy) Sutton and his brother, Gary Sutton.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com