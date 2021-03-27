 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randy A. Schmidt
0 comments

Randy A. Schmidt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Randy A. Schmidt

Randy A. Schmidt

October 29, 1960-March 19, 2021

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL-Randy A Schmidt of New Port Richey, FL formerly of Manly, IA died March 19, 2021 at home. Randy A. Schmidt was born Oct 29. 1960, son of Henry and Ruth (Lifka) Schmidt. He was a graduate of North Central High School, Manly, IA.

He was preceded in death by father Henry Schmidt in 2003.

Survived by mother, Ruth A. Schmidt, Manly,IA. Daughters Ann Schmidt (Clarence Knaack) Wareshoals SC. Danielle Schmidt Akron Ohio. Granddauther, Alexis Knaack, Wareshoals, SC. sisters, Roxana (Ken) Johnson, Richfield MN Ranell Schmidt, Richfield MN. Brothers, Rodney Schmidt, Bloomington MN, Rex Schmidt (Carol Denny) Omaha, NE. Many Aunt & Uncles, nieces & nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News