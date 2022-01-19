Randi Lee Thomas

October 2, 1953-January 16, 2022

MASON CITY-Randi Lee Thomas, 68, of Mason City, passed away, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Randi Thomas.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Randi Lee Thomas was born on October 2, 1953, in Mason City to parents Clair and Marie (Soursos) Thomas. Randi grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 1972. Following his graduation, he served as an apprentice under Determan Electric later earning his Master Electrician License. On September 1, 1975, he was united in marriage to Wanda Hewitt. The couple had three children.

Once Randi obtained his Master Electrician License, he began working for Thomas Electric and did so until 2008. In 2009 he began working for the City of Mason City as the “Traffic Guy” responsible for maintaining and fixing the stop lights in town.

Hobbies of Randi included judging BBQ, communicating by Ham Radios, he served as the Vice President of the North Iowa Kart Club, stock car and drag racing, he coached youth girls' basketball, refurbishing old vehicles, boating, working with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), he was planning a Route 66 road trip, he took a liking to storm chasing and in doing so took numerous storm chasing classes. Randi was a naturally intelligent person who enjoyed talking, staying busy and never able to stay still. He developed and maintained many close relationships.

Randi is survived by his wife, Wanda; children, Nick Thomas, Brandon Thomas and Chelsi (Jesse) Carlson; grandchildren, Mazzi Thomas, Bodhi Thomas, and Harlow Carlson; sister, Jo (Douglas) Hain; brother and sister in-law, Stan and Connie; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Marie; grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousin.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com